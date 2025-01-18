No. 5 Florida hosts Pope and Texas

Texas Longhorns (12-5, 1-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-2, 2-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (12-5, 1-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-2, 2-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas faces No. 5 Florida after Jordan Pope scored 27 points in Texas’ 77-73 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Gators have gone 8-1 at home. Florida is fourth in the SEC scoring 86.0 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Longhorns have gone 1-3 against SEC opponents. Texas is eighth in the SEC scoring 81.6 points per game and is shooting 49.7%.

Florida scores 86.0 points, 20.1 more per game than the 65.9 Texas gives up. Texas scores 15.7 more points per game (81.6) than Florida allows (65.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.8 points and 3.7 assists.

Tre Johnson is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 18.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 85.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.