No. 4 USC visits Indiana following Watkins’ 35-point game

USC Trojans (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC faces Indiana after JuJu Watkins scored 35 points in USC’s 95-73 win against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Hoosiers are 7-3 on their home court. Indiana scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Trojans are 6-0 in Big Ten play. USC is 14-1 against opponents over .500.

Indiana averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game USC allows. USC has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 assists.

Watkins is averaging 25.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Trojans: 10-0, averaging 82.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.