No. 4 USC plays Nebraska after Watkins’ 31-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC faces Nebraska after JuJu Watkins scored 31 points in USC’s 78-58 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Trojans have gone 7-1 in home games. USC is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cornhuskers have gone 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 18.1 assists per game led by Callin Hake averaging 3.2.

USC makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Nebraska has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points above the 34.0% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The Trojans and Cornhuskers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 25.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Trojans.

Alexis Markowski is averaging 14.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

