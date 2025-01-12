No. 4 USC hosts Elliott and Penn State

Penn State Lady Lions (9-7, 0-5 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (15-1, 5-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m.…

Penn State Lady Lions (9-7, 0-5 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (15-1, 5-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits No. 4 USC after Gabby Elliott scored 26 points in Penn State’s 63-61 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Trojans are 8-1 on their home court. USC scores 84.1 points while outscoring opponents by 30.7 points per game.

The Lady Lions are 0-5 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

USC makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Penn State averages 21.8 more points per game (75.2) than USC allows to opponents (53.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayah Marshall is averaging 8.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Trojans.

Gracie Merkle is averaging 16.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Lady Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 10-0, averaging 83.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Lady Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.