No. 4 Duke takes on Pittsburgh after Flagg’s 24-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-2, 3-0 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 4-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-2, 3-0 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 4-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -14.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke faces Pittsburgh after Cooper Flagg scored 24 points in Duke’s 89-62 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-0 in home games. Duke averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 3-0 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh has a 10-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Duke averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Duke gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils.

Ishmael Leggett is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

