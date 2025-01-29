No. 4 Alabama takes road win streak into matchup with No. 14 Mississippi State

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama hits the road against No. 14 Mississippi State looking to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 on their home court. Mississippi State averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 6-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Mississippi State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Alabama allows. Alabama has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is averaging 16.3 points for the Bulldogs. Riley Kugel is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mark Sears averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Aden Holloway is shooting 52.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

