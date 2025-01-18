No. 3 Notre Dame hosts SMU after Citron’s 21-point outing

SMU Mustangs (10-8, 2-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-2, 6-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

SMU Mustangs (10-8, 2-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-2, 6-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame takes on SMU after Sonia Citron scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 81-66 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-0 at home. Notre Dame scores 87.4 points while outscoring opponents by 25.9 points per game.

The Mustangs are 2-4 in ACC play. SMU leads the ACC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Peterson averaging 4.7.

Notre Dame averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.5 per game SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 37.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 36.2% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Mustangs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liatu King is averaging 13 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Fighting Irish.

Nya Robertson is averaging 20 points for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 88.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

