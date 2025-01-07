No. 3 Iowa State rolls past Utah 82-59 to extend its win streak to 10 games

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Curtis Jones had 23 points off the bench to lead No. 3 Iowa State to an…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Curtis Jones had 23 points off the bench to lead No. 3 Iowa State to an 82-59 victory over Utah on Tuesday night, extending the Cyclones’ win streak to 10 games.

Jones, who tied his season high in points on 10-of-17 shooting, also had five rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Cyclones (13-1, 3-0 Big 12).

Tamin Lipsey had 20 points after going 11 of 14 at the free-throw line, and he had a season-high seven rebounds to go with two steals.

Joshua Jefferson added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Keshon Gilbert finished with 15 points.

Gabe Madsen scored 20 points and Miro Little added 13 points off the bench for the Utes (8-6, 0-3).

Takeaways

Utah: The Utes were outscored 22-8 at the free-throw line after they committed 20 fouls, their second-most this season.

Iowa State: The Cyclones won their 27th straight home game, including 11th in a row in conference play.

Key moment

After giving up an 11-0 run, the Cyclones responded with a 21-3 run to end the first half. Utah managed just one field goal and committed seven turnovers in the last 9 minutes of the half.

Key stat

Iowa State starting center Dishon Jackson struggled to stay on the court as he committed four fouls in 10 minutes. He didn’t score but blocked three shots.

Up next

Iowa State visits Texas Tech on Saturday. Utah hosts Oklahoma State on the same day.

