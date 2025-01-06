No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones play the Utah Utes on 9-game win streak

Utah Utes (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-1, 3-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Utah Utes (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-1, 3-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State is looking to extend its nine-game win streak with a victory over Utah.

The Cyclones have gone 8-0 at home. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Utes have gone 0-2 against Big 12 opponents. Utah has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

Iowa State scores 86.6 points, 16.7 more per game than the 69.9 Utah allows. Utah scores 17.7 more points per game (82.7) than Iowa State gives up (65.0).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Jefferson is averaging 11.2 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Cyclones.

Gabe Madsen is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 16.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 87.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

