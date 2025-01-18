No. 3 Duke faces Boston College following Knueppel’s 25-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (15-2, 7-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-8, 1-5 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Duke Blue Devils (15-2, 7-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-8, 1-5 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -23.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke plays Boston College after Kon Knueppel scored 25 points in Duke’s 89-54 win against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Eagles are 6-4 in home games. Boston College is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-0 against ACC opponents. Duke is 13-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boston College scores 70.6 points, 11.3 more per game than the 59.3 Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The Eagles and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles.

Cooper Flagg is shooting 47.8% and averaging 18.7 points for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 81.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

