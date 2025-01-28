No. 25 UConn hosts DePaul after Benson’s 20-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-9 Big East) at UConn Huskies (14-6, 6-3 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-9 Big East) at UConn Huskies (14-6, 6-3 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits No. 25 UConn after N.J. Benson scored 20 points in DePaul’s 86-69 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Huskies are 9-1 in home games. UConn is third in college basketball with 19.2 assists per game led by Hassan Diarra averaging 6.6.

The Blue Demons are 1-9 in conference play. DePaul is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

UConn averages 80.4 points, 6.1 more per game than the 74.3 DePaul allows. DePaul averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacob Meyer is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Blue Demons. CJ Gunn is averaging 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.