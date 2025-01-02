No. 25 Ole Miss visits Gaston and Auburn

Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) at Auburn Tigers (9-4) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces No. 25…

Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) at Auburn Tigers (9-4)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces No. 25 Ole Miss after Deyona Gaston scored 29 points in Auburn’s 63-57 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Tigers are 5-1 on their home court. Auburn is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels have gone 1-1 away from home. Ole Miss scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 33.2 points per game.

Auburn scores 73.2 points, 26.5 more per game than the 46.7 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Auburn allows.

The Tigers and Rebels match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaston is averaging 22.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Tigers.

Kirsten Deans is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 8.8 points and 3.4 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 13.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.8 points.

