No. 25 Michigan faces No. 9 Ohio State following Swords’ 30-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Michigan hosts No. 9 Ohio State after Syla Swords scored 30 points in Michigan’s 86-70 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Wolverines are 7-0 in home games. Michigan is 9-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Buckeyes are 3-0 in conference matchups. Ohio State is ninth in college basketball scoring 86.4 points per game while shooting 46.9%.

Michigan averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Ohio State gives up. Ohio State scores 26.7 more points per game (86.4) than Michigan allows to opponents (59.7).

The Wolverines and Buckeyes meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swords is averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolverines.

Chance Gray averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 14.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

