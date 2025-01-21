No. 25 Louisville faces SMU on 8-game win streak

Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 7-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-2 ACC) Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs…

Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 7-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-2 ACC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Louisville will try to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory against SMU.

The Mustangs have gone 8-2 in home games. SMU ranks second in the ACC with 16.7 assists per game led by Kevin Miller averaging 6.0.

The Cardinals are 7-1 in conference play. Louisville averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

SMU makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Louisville averages 6.8 more points per game (78.4) than SMU gives up (71.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.