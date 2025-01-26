No. 25 Baylor visits No. 9 TCU after Prince’s 22-point game

Baylor Bears (16-4, 6-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-2, 7-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (16-4, 6-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-2, 7-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 TCU faces No. 25 Baylor after Sedona Prince scored 22 points in TCU’s 60-59 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Horned Frogs are 14-0 in home games. TCU averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 25.0 points per game.

The Bears have gone 6-1 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is seventh in college basketball with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 10.1.

TCU scores 81.0 points, 22.7 more per game than the 58.3 Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Bears match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Conner averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Prince is averaging 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Sarah Andrews is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 assists. Aaronette Vonleh is shooting 57.9% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.