No. 25 Baylor visits Jones and No. 3 Iowa State

Baylor Bears (9-3, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (11-1, 2-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (9-3, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (11-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State plays No. 25 Baylor after Curtis Jones scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 79-69 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cyclones are 7-0 in home games. Iowa State is 9-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

The Bears have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

Iowa State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

Norchad Omier is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 88.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.