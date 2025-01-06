No. 25 Baylor Bears host No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (9-4, 1-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (9-4, 1-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Cincinnati visits No. 25 Baylor.

The Bears have gone 7-0 at home. Baylor is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats are 0-2 in conference play. Cincinnati is second in the Big 12 allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Baylor makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Cincinnati has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is scoring 15.5 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bears.

Simas Lukosius is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.