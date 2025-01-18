No. 24 Wisconsin visits USC after Claude’s 25-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Wisconsin Badgers (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces No. 24 Wisconsin after Desmond Claude scored 25 points in USC’s 99-89 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Trojans are 9-3 in home games. USC averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Badgers have gone 4-2 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 2-1 in one-possession games.

USC averages 77.5 points, 7.1 more per game than the 70.4 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game USC gives up.

The Trojans and Badgers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is averaging 16.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Trojans.

Max Klesmit is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 10.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.