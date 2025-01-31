No. 24 Vanderbilt visits Goodine and Oklahoma

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-4, 4-3 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-5, 2-5 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma…

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-4, 4-3 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-5, 2-5 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts No. 24 Vanderbilt after Brycen Goodine scored 24 points in Oklahoma’s 75-68 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Sooners have gone 9-2 in home games. Oklahoma is eighth in the SEC scoring 79.4 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Commodores have gone 4-3 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC scoring 81.9 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Oklahoma averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is scoring 18.2 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Sooners. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games.

Devin is averaging 10.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Commodores: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

