No. 24 Ole Miss plays Georgia, looks for 4th straight home win

Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -4.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Ole Miss will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Rebels take on Georgia.

The Rebels are 7-0 in home games. Ole Miss is 11-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.6 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Georgia is seventh in the SEC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Asa Newell averaging 3.2.

Ole Miss scores 80.8 points, 16.6 more per game than the 64.2 Georgia allows. Georgia has shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The Rebels and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rebels.

Dakota Leffew averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

