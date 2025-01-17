No. 24 Oklahoma State visits UCF after Peterson’s 33-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (14-3, 4-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-9, 0-6 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (14-3, 4-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-9, 0-6 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts No. 24 Oklahoma State after Kaitlin Peterson scored 33 points in UCF’s 90-81 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights are 6-4 in home games. UCF ranks ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Achol Akot leads the Knights with 7.3 boards.

The Cowgirls are 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCF makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (34.1%). Oklahoma State averages 13.3 more points per game (82.7) than UCF allows (69.4).

The Knights and Cowgirls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 21.7 points for the Knights.

Micah Gray is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 14.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

