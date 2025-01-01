No. 24 Michigan visits Betts and No. 1 UCLA

Michigan Wolverines (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA hosts No. 24 Michigan after Lauren Betts scored 21 points in UCLA’s 91-54 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Bruins have gone 6-0 at home. UCLA is fifth in college basketball with 42.8 rebounds led by Betts averaging 9.8.

The Wolverines are 1-1 in conference play. Michigan has a 9-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UCLA makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Michigan has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points greater than the 31.1% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Wolverines face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is averaging 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and two blocks for the Bruins.

Mila Holloway is averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 84.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

