No. 24 Michigan takes on No. 21 Michigan State following Swords’ 23-point showing

Michigan State Spartans (16-3, 6-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (16-3, 6-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan hosts No. 21 Michigan State after Syla Swords scored 23 points in Michigan’s 70-65 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Wolverines have gone 9-1 at home. Michigan averages 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game.

The Spartans are 6-2 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State scores 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 22.7 points per game.

Michigan averages 80.8 points, 21.0 more per game than the 59.8 Michigan State allows. Michigan State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mila Holloway is averaging 10.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Olivia Olson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Julia Ayrault is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Theryn Hallock is averaging 14.0 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.