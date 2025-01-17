No. 23 Utah visits No. 10 TCU after Prince’s 27-point game

Utah Utes (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-1, 6-0 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m.…

Utah Utes (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-1, 6-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU hosts No. 23 Utah after Sedona Prince scored 27 points in TCU’s 90-81 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Horned Frogs have gone 13-0 at home. TCU is sixth in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Prince averaging 2.6.

The Utes are 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is eighth in the Big 12 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Reese Ross averaging 4.9.

TCU averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Utah allows. Utah scores 22.6 more points per game (77.5) than TCU allows to opponents (54.9).

The Horned Frogs and Utes match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is averaging 18.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Horned Frogs.

Gianna Kneepkens averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

