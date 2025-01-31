No. 23 Ole Miss hosts No. 1 Auburn after Broome’s 26-point showing

Auburn Tigers (19-1, 7-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (16-5, 5-3 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (19-1, 7-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (16-5, 5-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn takes on No. 23 Ole Miss after Johni Broome scored 26 points in Auburn’s 87-74 victory against the LSU Tigers.

The Rebels are 10-1 on their home court. Ole Miss scores 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 7-0 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks second in the SEC with 17.0 assists per game led by Broome averaging 2.9.

Ole Miss makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Auburn scores 17.7 more points per game (84.2) than Ole Miss allows to opponents (66.5).

The Rebels and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miles Kelly is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.5 points. Broome is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 80.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.