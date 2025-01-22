No. 23 Minnesota plays No. 24 Michigan following Grocholski’s 27-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Minnesota faces No. 24 Michigan after Grace Grocholski scored 27 points in Minnesota’s 87-82 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Golden Gophers have gone 11-0 in home games. Minnesota is 14-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

The Wolverines are 4-3 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Syla Swords averaging 6.2.

Minnesota averages 77.9 points, 15.7 more per game than the 62.2 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Minnesota gives up.

The Golden Gophers and Wolverines square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mallory Heyer is averaging 8.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Grocholski is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Olson is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolverines. Jordan Hobbs is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.