No. 23 Minnesota hosts Swords and No. 24 Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan takes on No. 23 Minnesota after Syla Swords scored 20 points in Michigan’s 87-71 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Golden Gophers have gone 11-0 in home games. Minnesota is 13-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wolverines are 4-3 in conference games. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 81.4 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Minnesota averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Minnesota gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski is averaging 12 points for the Golden Gophers.

Swords is averaging 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

