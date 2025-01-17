No. 23 Georgia hosts Baker-Mazara and No. 1 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (16-1, 4-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Auburn Tigers (16-1, 4-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn faces No. 23 Georgia after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 20 points in Auburn’s 88-66 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 at home. Georgia has a 12-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Tigers are 4-0 in conference matchups. Auburn averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 12-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Georgia makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Auburn averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Georgia allows.

The Bulldogs and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 11.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs.

Johni Broome is averaging 17.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 86.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

