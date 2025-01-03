No. 23 Arkansas visits Lanier and No. 1 Tennessee

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Tennessee hosts No.…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Tennessee hosts No. 23 Arkansas after Chaz Lanier scored 24 points in Tennessee’s 67-52 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Volunteers are 8-0 on their home court. Tennessee ranks ninth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Igor Milicic Jr. leads the Volunteers with 8.2 boards.

The Razorbacks are 1-0 on the road. Arkansas has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Tennessee averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 51.5% clip from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points above the 34.7% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Razorbacks face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11.7 points, 8.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Volunteers.

Adou Thiero is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 86.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

