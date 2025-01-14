No. 22 Utah State faces UNLV on 6-game win streak

Utah State Aggies (16-1, 6-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (9-7, 3-2 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State Aggies (16-1, 6-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (9-7, 3-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Utah State seeks to continue its six-game win streak with a victory against UNLV.

The Rebels have gone 7-1 in home games. UNLV has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

The Aggies are 6-0 in conference play. Utah State averages 18.5 assists per game to lead the MWC, paced by Drake Allen with 3.9.

UNLV’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that UNLV gives up.

The Rebels and Aggies match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Rebels.

Ian Martinez is averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

