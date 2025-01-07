No. 22 Utah hosts No. 12 Kansas State after Toure’s 24-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) at Utah Utes (12-2, 3-0 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) at Utah Utes (12-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Utah plays No. 12 Kansas State after Maye Toure scored 24 points in Utah’s 75-67 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Utes are 8-0 on their home court. Utah averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 21.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is the Big 12 leader with 29.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ayoka Lee averaging 4.4.

Utah makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.8 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (31.7%). Kansas State has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ines Vieira is averaging 6.5 points, six assists and two steals for the Utes.

Lee is averaging 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 85.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

