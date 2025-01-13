No. 22 UCLA faces Rutgers, aims to break road slide

UCLA Bruins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 6:30 p.m.…

UCLA Bruins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 UCLA will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Bruins face Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-2 in home games. Rutgers ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ace Bailey averaging 1.6.

The Bruins are 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Rutgers averages 76.4 points, 13.8 more per game than the 62.6 UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 75.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 74.6 Rutgers gives up.

The Scarlet Knights and Bruins match up Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Harper is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.