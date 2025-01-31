No. 22 Texas Tech plays No. 6 Houston on 5-game win streak

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-4, 7-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (17-3, 9-0 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-4, 7-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (17-3, 9-0 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Texas Tech will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Red Raiders take on No. 6 Houston.

The Cougars have gone 11-0 at home. Houston is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 76.0 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Red Raiders are 7-2 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks fourth in the Big 12 giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Houston makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Texas Tech averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Houston gives up.

The Cougars and Red Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 9.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Cougars. J’wan Roberts is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

JT Toppin is averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

