No. 22 Missouri Tigers host No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Missouri plays No. 16 Ole Miss.

The Tigers have gone 14-0 in home games. Missouri averages 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Rebels are 4-2 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss scores 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Missouri averages 83.2 points, 17.7 more per game than the 65.5 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Missouri allows.

The Tigers and Rebels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Mark Mitchell is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Malik Dia is averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.