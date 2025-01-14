No. 22 Michigan State visits Rutgers following McMiller’s 33-point outing

Michigan State Spartans (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7…

Michigan State Spartans (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays No. 22 Michigan State after Kiyomi McMiller scored 33 points in Rutgers’ 69-62 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-5 on their home court. Rutgers has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 3-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 40.1 points per game in the paint led by Julia Ayrault averaging 7.5.

Rutgers’ average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Michigan State gives up. Michigan State has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMiller is shooting 44.1% and averaging 20.8 points for the Scarlet Knights.

Ayrault is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.