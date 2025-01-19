No. 22 Michigan State visits Bostic and Illinois

Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts No. 22 Michigan State after Kendall Bostic scored 21 points in Illinois’ 68-54 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Fighting Illini are 10-1 on their home court. Illinois is fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 59.1 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 4-2 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 2.9.

Illinois makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Michigan State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Illinois allows.

The Fighting Illini and Spartans square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bostic is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

Theryn Hallock is averaging 12.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

