No. 21 Ole Miss visits Sears and No. 4 Alabama

Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 3-0 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-2, 3-0 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -11; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 21 Ole Miss after Mark Sears scored 27 points in Alabama’s 94-88 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Crimson Tide are 7-0 in home games. Alabama ranks fourth in the SEC with 39.1 points per game in the paint led by Labaron Philon averaging 7.3.

The Rebels are 3-0 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss ranks sixth in the SEC with 16.0 assists per game led by Jaylen Murray averaging 4.1.

Alabama averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 19.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Crimson Tide.

Sean Pedulla is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Rebels: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

