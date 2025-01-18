No. 21 NC State plays Virginia following James’ 22-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 3-3 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 5-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 3-3 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 5-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 NC State hosts Virginia after Aziaha James scored 22 points in NC State’s 83-67 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Wolfpack are 10-0 on their home court. NC State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 3-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

NC State averages 75.0 points, 11.1 more per game than the 63.9 Virginia allows. Virginia scores 8.6 more points per game (70.7) than NC State gives up to opponents (62.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Brooks is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolfpack.

Latasha Lattimore is averaging 13 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

