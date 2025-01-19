No. 21 NC State hosts Virginia after Lattimore’s 24-point performance

Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 3-3 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 5-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 3-3 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 5-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on No. 21 NC State after Latasha Lattimore scored 24 points in Virginia’s 73-65 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Wolfpack are 10-0 on their home court. NC State is ninth in the ACC with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Zoe Brooks averaging 7.5.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia ranks second in the ACC with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Lattimore averaging 9.2.

NC State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Virginia allows. Virginia averages 8.6 more points per game (70.7) than NC State allows to opponents (62.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 17 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Kymora Johnson is shooting 45.4% and averaging 17.9 points for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

