No. 21 Memphis visits Florida Atlantic following Carroll’s 24-point game

Memphis Tigers (10-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-6)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays No. 21 Memphis after Tre Carroll scored 24 points in Florida Atlantic’s 86-69 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Owls have gone 3-1 at home. Florida Atlantic averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Leland Walker with 4.8.

The Tigers are 3-0 in road games. Memphis averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 79.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the 77.5 Florida Atlantic allows.

The Owls and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

PJ Haggerty is averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

