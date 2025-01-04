No. 21 Memphis takes on North Texas following Hunter’s 20-point game

North Texas Mean Green (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Mean Green (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Memphis faces North Texas after Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points in Memphis’ 90-62 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Tigers are 4-2 on their home court. Memphis is 10-3 against opponents over .500.

The Mean Green have gone 1-0 against AAC opponents. North Texas is ninth in the AAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Moulaye Sissoko averaging 1.9.

Memphis scores 79.9 points, 22.0 more per game than the 57.9 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Memphis gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is averaging 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers.

Atin Wright is shooting 38.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Mean Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

