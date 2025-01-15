No. 20 West Virginia hosts Masogayo and Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits No. 20 West Virginia after Jade Masogayo scored 20 points in Colorado’s 84-76 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers are 9-0 on their home court. West Virginia scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 28.4 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 3-2 in Big 12 play. Colorado is eighth in the Big 12 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sara-Rose Smith averaging 2.1.

West Virginia makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Colorado averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game West Virginia allows.

The Mountaineers and Buffaloes square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Harrison is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers.

Kindyll Wetta is averaging 5.9 points, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 13.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

