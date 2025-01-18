No. 20 West Virginia hosts Iowa State following Crooks’ 28-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (13-6, 4-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-3, 4-2 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 1…

Iowa State Cyclones (13-6, 4-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-3, 4-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State plays No. 20 West Virginia after Audi Crooks scored 28 points in Iowa State’s 71-58 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-0 at home. West Virginia has a 14-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cyclones have gone 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

West Virginia’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is averaging 18.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.4 steals for the Mountaineers.

Crooks is averaging 22.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

