No. 20 St. John’s plays Xavier following Luis’ 24-point game

Xavier Musketeers (12-7, 4-4 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (16-3, 7-1 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 St. John’s faces Xavier after RJ Luis scored 24 points in St. John’s 79-51 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Red Storm have gone 12-0 in home games. St. John’s is second in the Big East scoring 80.6 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Musketeers are 4-4 in Big East play. Xavier is fourth in the Big East scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

St. John’s scores 80.6 points, 11.8 more per game than the 68.8 Xavier allows. Xavier averages 11.2 more points per game (77.3) than St. John’s allows (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Scott averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc.

Ryan Conwell averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

