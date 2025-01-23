No. 20 NC State women close on an 11-0 run to beat Syracuse 74-66

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Zoe Brooks had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Madison Hayes added 18 points and…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Zoe Brooks had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Madison Hayes added 18 points and nine boards, and No. 20 NC State closed on an 11-0 run to beat Syracuse 74-66 on Thursday night.

Brooks made a jumper from the free-throw line with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter to give NC State its first lead, 63-62, since it was 4-2.

Aziaha James added a runner in the lane with 59.2 seconds left for a 69-66 lead. Syracuse had two chances at the other end before Saniya Rivers grabbed a defensive rebound and made 1 of 2 free throws for a four-point lead at 27.6.

Syracuse coach Felisha Legette-Jack was called for a technical foul with 14.3 seconds left and NC State made 4 of 6 free throws to seal it.

The Orange made just 2 of 15 shots to close the game.

James finished with 14 points for NC State (15-4, 7-1 ACC), which has won 11 of its last 12 games.

Sophie Burrows had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Georgia Woolley scored 15 points for Syracuse (7-12, 1-7), which has lost nine straight in the series. Kyra Wood had 14 points and nine boards.

Izabel Varejao rattled in a 3-pointer with six seconds left in the first half to give Syracuse a 42-32 lead. NC State shot just 39% from the field in the first half, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range. It was NC State’s largest halftime deficit in ACC play this season.

NC State returns home to play Virginia Tech on Sunday. Syracuse travels to play Clemson on Sunday.

