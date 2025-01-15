No. 20 Michigan visits Minnesota after Garcia’s 21-point showing

Michigan Wolverines (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts No. 20 Michigan after Dawson Garcia scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 77-71 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Golden Gophers are 8-4 in home games. Minnesota is sixth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Wolverines are 5-0 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Minnesota scores 68.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 68.1 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Minnesota allows.

The Golden Gophers and Wolverines match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 10.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Golden Gophers.

Nimari Burnett is shooting 50.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

