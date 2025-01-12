No. 20 Michigan State hosts Washington after Ladine’s 23-point game

Washington Huskies (12-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Washington Huskies (12-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits No. 20 Michigan State after Elle Ladine scored 23 points in Washington’s 79-58 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Spartans have gone 8-0 in home games. Michigan State ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 2.7.

The Huskies have gone 3-1 against Big Ten opponents. Washington scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Michigan State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Washington allows. Washington scores 15.2 more points per game (73.9) than Michigan State allows to opponents (58.7).

The Spartans and Huskies match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Ayrault is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Spartans.

Ladine is averaging 15.7 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 12.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.