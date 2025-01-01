No. 20 Cal visits Clemson after Twidale’s 20-point game

California Golden Bears (13-1, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (13-1, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Cal faces Clemson after Lulu Twidale scored 20 points in Cal’s 89-63 win against the Temple Owls.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 at home. Clemson averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 1-0 against conference opponents. Cal is 10-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Clemson scores 70.2 points, 11.0 more per game than the 59.2 Cal allows. Cal has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Golden Bears face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers.

Ugonne Onyiah is averaging 10.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.