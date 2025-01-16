No. 2 South Carolina visits No. 19 Alabama after Nye’s 32-point performance

South Carolina Gamecocks (16-1, 4-0 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (16-2, 3-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (16-1, 4-0 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (16-2, 3-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama hosts No. 2 South Carolina after Aaliyah Nye scored 32 points in Alabama’s 84-78 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Crimson Tide are 9-0 in home games. Alabama scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 4-0 in SEC play. South Carolina is 15-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alabama makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). South Carolina has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaay Green is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Crimson Tide.

Te-Hina Paopao is averaging 11.1 points for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 85.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

