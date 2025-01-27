No. 2 South Carolina visits No. 17 Tennessee after Whitehorn’s 21-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (19-1, 7-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-4, 3-4 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (19-1, 7-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-4, 3-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Tennessee hosts No. 2 South Carolina after Ruby Whitehorn scored 21 points in Tennessee’s 80-76 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Volunteers are 9-2 on their home court. Tennessee averages 93.4 points while outscoring opponents by 24.0 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 7-0 against SEC opponents. South Carolina averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 14-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Tennessee averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 6.3 more made shots than the 5.2 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 12.5 more points per game (81.9) than Tennessee allows to opponents (69.4).

The Volunteers and Gamecocks match up Monday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samara Spencer is averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 assists for the Volunteers. Talaysia Cooper is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Raven Johnson is averaging 5.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Gamecocks. Joyce Edwards is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 89.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 83.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.